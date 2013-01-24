Startpagina
Philips Soft System Case Without Auto-On FR3 Accessories

Philips Soft System Case Without Auto-On FR3

Accessories

The Philips Soft System Case is lightweight and medium sized, and allows room for a spare battery, spare pads, and an optional Infant/Child Key. This case is intended for environments where the defibrillator is protected from excessive moisture and harsh treatment. A Pads Sentry (989803150011) is included so SMART Pads III can be tested and stored for fast deployment. The FR3's flashing Green Ready Light can be easily seen through the clear window without having to open the case.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 2.18 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
