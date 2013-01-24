Startpagina
Waterproof Carry Pouch Cases, Bags &amp; Pouches

Waterproof Carry Pouch box of 200

Cases, Bags & Pouches

Designed to be worn by patient for IntelliVue MX40 or IntelliVue Cableless NBP Measurement. Waterproof to allow IntelliVue MX40 in shower. Cableless Measurements are not to be used in shower. 1 box = 200 pouches.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351, 865216
Product Type
  • Cases, Bags & Pouches
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 200 pouches
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
