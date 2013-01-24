Startpagina
3 lead set Telemetry Lead Set

3 lead set Disposable, Telemetry, AAMI

Telemetry Lead Set

3 lead Set, disposable, for single patient use, with protective shield, to measure ECG on IntelliVue Telemetry. AAMI color coded grabbers. Round peelable ribbon style wires. Wire length: 2,8 ft (85 cm). Connects directly to Patient Worn Device 862231 TRx4851A, 862439 TRx4841A , 862108 M2601B Transmitter, 1 Sales Unit = 20 single wrapped lead sets.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, M4851A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.20 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 20 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
ECG Lead Set
