Extender Cable allows MX40 series to be mounted away from patient. Connects MX40 ECG and SpO2 accessories. Reusable. Extender Cable length = 1.0 m (3.2 ft) 1 Sales unit= 1 cable

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • MX40 lead sets; 3-5-6-leads
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3; 5; 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • MX40
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC

