ECG Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC Telemetry Cable

ECG Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC

Telemetry Cable

ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Connects MX4x Series 3, 5 and 6 wire lead sets to 12-pin ECG socket instruments (used on Bedside Monitors). Trunk Cable length = 2.7 m (9 ft). Reusable. 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

