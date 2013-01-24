Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Patient Cable ECG 3 lead Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

Patient Cable ECG 3 lead Grabber AAMI, Tele

Telemetry Lead Set

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

MX40 Patient Cable consists of 3-wire ECG lead set. Grabber leads, AAMI color coded (colored lead wires). Reusable. Cable Length = 85 cm (33.5"). 1 Sales unit = 1 cable.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803172241; 989803172221
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand