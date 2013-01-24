Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Neonatal Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs Cuff

Neonatal Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs

Cuff

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Neonatal Single-Patient NIBP Kit contains 50 Cuffs: 5 M1866B Size #1, 10 M1868B Size #2, 20 M1870B Size #3, 10 M1872B Size #4, 5 M1873B Size #5. Incorporates new connector configuration and replaces the M1820-60020.

Neem contact op

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand