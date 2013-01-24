Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Long Complete Lead set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long Complete Lead set IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Long complete shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 2 long 1 into 3 Trident leads (42" (1.07m)), 2 lead separators, 2.54 diameter, 10 banana post adapters, 2 Trident Yoke labels (C1-C3, C4-C6), 4 colored clips, 14 x colored rings, 6 white base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand