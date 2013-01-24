Startpagina
Long Complete Lead Set AAMI Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long Complete Lead Set AAMI

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Long complete shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiograph, AAMI color coded. Consisting of 2 long arm leads (54" (1.37m)), 2 long leg leads (56" (1.42m)), 2 long 1 into 3 Trident leads (42" (1.07m)), 2 lead separators, 2.54 diameter, 2 Trident Yoke labels (V1-V3, V4-V6), 4 colored rings, 6 brown base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860315, 860310
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • AAMI

