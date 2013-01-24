Complete shielded Lead Set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, IEC Color Coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 arm leads (39" (1m)), 2 leg leads (41" (1.04m)), and 2 x 1 into 3 Trident leads (28" (70cm)), 2 lead separators 2.54 diameter, 2 banana post adapters, 2 Trident Yoke labels (C1-C3, C4-C6), 4 colored clips, 14 colored rings, 6 white base rings and instructions for use. This lead set comes fully assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.