Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Bluetooth transceiver module Accessories

Bluetooth transceiver module FR3

Accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Enables the Philips FR3 to transmit event data to a computer equipped with HeartStart Data Messenger and HeartStart Event Review, Event Review Pro or HeartStart Configure. FR3 protocol configurations settings can be changed and FR3's internal clock can be synchronized with another clock.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 unit
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand