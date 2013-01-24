Startpagina
The Philips Rigid System Case is designed for environments like Fire, EMS, military and heavy industry, or anywhere aggressive use is expected. It's made of very durable plastic, and will protect the FR3 and its accessories in demanding applications. A Pads Sentry (989803150011) is included so SMART Pads III can be tested and stored for fast deployment. The Auto-on feature enables FR3 to power up when the carry case lid is opened. The FR3 Fast Response Kit (989803150111) fits conveniently in the lid of the case. There are specific storage places for spare pads, a spare battery, and the optional Infant/Child key. The FR3's flashing Green Ready Light can be easily seen through the clear window without having to open the case.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861388, 861389
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 2.18 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

