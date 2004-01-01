Zoektermen

Telemetry Pouch with Window

Cases, Bags & Pouches

Transceiver pouch with shoulder strap, with viewing window.

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862231, M4851A, 862439, 862108, M2601B
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Cases, Bags & Pouches
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .800 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 50 pouches
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

