Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Large SV Patient Cable Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Large SV Patient Cable 10 lead (IEC)

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Patient cable and leads

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860295
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 0.100 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 13942E
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb; Chest
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Number of Leads
  • 10
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand