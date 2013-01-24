Startpagina
HeartStart Temperature Control Carrying Case

The Temperature Control Carry Case can safely store your HeartStart FR2-series Defibrillator in the trunk or storage compartment of a vehicle during extreme winter and summer temperatures. The Temperature Control Case provides protection from temperature-related defibrillator damage. Perfect for utility trucks, police cruisers and other vehicles where heating or air conditioning isn’t always available.

Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • 5.400 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 carrying case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

