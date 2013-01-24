The Frederick T. Frog family of positioning aids includes versatile, frog-shaped beanbags designed by a NICU nurse to help achieve clinicians’ goals for developmentally supportive positioning. “Freddy” may be placed around the head, neck or hips, or used to position an extremity. Portions of the aid can be adjusted separately for special positioning needs, used as an extra set of hands during procedures or to assist with a facilitative tuck. The Frederick T. Frog weighs about 1 pound (453.6 grams), and the full weight should not be placed on an infant or used in place of the Prone Plus. The original Frederick T. Frog contains polyethylene beads encased in two layers of a soft, cotton/polyester blend fabric and is machine washable and dryable.