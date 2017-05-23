Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

BrightView - DS SPECT system

BrightView - DS

SPECT system

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

BrightView SPECT features innovative technologies that let you get closer to patients for superb image resolution. This gives you exceptional image quality even for challenging studies – from infants to large patients.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
CloseUp technologies

CloseUp technologies get closer to patients

Philips exclusive CloseUp technologies enable increased resolution through smarter software, electronics, and minimal distance between detector and patient.
PinPoint technologies

PinPoint technologies accelerate quality control procedures

BrightView detectors with PinPoint technologies promote improved workflow with single-uniformity correction for multiple-energy imaging.
Compact siting

Compact siting reduces renovation costs

Surprisingly compact and easy to install, BrightView fits into a room as small as 15’ 6” x 12’ (4.72 x 366 M) with minimal shielding and no need to specially reinforce flooring in most cases.
Wide open gantry

Wide open gantry enhances patient throughput & comfort

Our wide open gantry can support a wide range of patient sizes, so that one size fits virtually any patient. The clever design of the patient zone creates a comfortable environment for all patients, regardless of size.
Remote Services

Remote Services to increase your investment

Philips Customer Care centers can pro-actively monitor the performance of your system to pre-empt possible problems, and can even guide you towards better workflow management, all remotely.
Astonish reconstruction

Astonish reconstruction improves image quality and workflow

The system delivers high resolution through Astonish SPECT reconstruction technologies. This is achieved using a proprietary resolution recovery algorithm.
Advanced robotics

Advanced robotics simplify procedures

Fast and easy to use, advanced robotics enable automatic set-up of acquisition parameters, gantry, detectors, and patient table to streamline workflow.
BodyGuard

BodyGuard for automatic contouring

BodyGuard automatic contouring elegantly moves detectors closer to patients, even when imaging infants or small regions of the body. This results in superb quality images.
Innovative system design

Innovative system design improves image quality

The ultra-thin imaging pallet improves image quality. The innovative system design reduces cardiac dead space to further improve image quality in bone and cardiac studies.

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand