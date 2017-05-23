BrightView SPECT features innovative technologies that let you get closer to patients for superb image resolution. This gives you exceptional image quality even for challenging studies – from infants to large patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips exclusive CloseUp technologies enable increased resolution through smarter software, electronics, and minimal distance between detector and patient.
PinPoint technologies
PinPoint technologies accelerate quality control procedures
BrightView detectors with PinPoint technologies promote improved workflow with single-uniformity correction for multiple-energy imaging.
Compact siting
Compact siting reduces renovation costs
Surprisingly compact and easy to install, BrightView fits into a room as small as 15’ 6” x 12’ (4.72 x 366 M) with minimal shielding and no need to specially reinforce flooring in most cases.
Wide open gantry
Wide open gantry enhances patient throughput & comfort
Our wide open gantry can support a wide range of patient sizes, so that one size fits virtually any patient. The clever design of the patient zone creates a comfortable environment for all patients, regardless of size.
Remote Services
Remote Services to increase your investment
Philips Customer Care centers can pro-actively monitor the performance of your system to pre-empt possible problems, and can even guide you towards better workflow management, all remotely.
Astonish reconstruction
Astonish reconstruction improves image quality and workflow
The system delivers high resolution through Astonish SPECT reconstruction technologies. This is achieved using a proprietary resolution recovery algorithm.
Advanced robotics
Advanced robotics simplify procedures
Fast and easy to use, advanced robotics enable automatic set-up of acquisition parameters, gantry, detectors, and patient table to streamline workflow.
BodyGuard
BodyGuard for automatic contouring
BodyGuard automatic contouring elegantly moves detectors closer to patients, even when imaging infants or small regions of the body. This results in superb quality images.
Innovative system design
Innovative system design improves image quality
The ultra-thin imaging pallet improves image quality. The innovative system design reduces cardiac dead space to further improve image quality in bone and cardiac studies.
