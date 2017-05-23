Philips BrightView X is a small but mighty SPECT system, offering proprietary CloseUp image resolution in a compact footprint. It is field-upgradeable to BrightView XCT and is not expected to increase room size or power requirements.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
PinPoint technologies accelerate quality control procedures
BrightView X detectors with PinPoint technologies promote improved workflow with single-uniformity correction for multiple-energy imaging.
Compact siting || Lowers lifecycle costs
Compact siting reduces renovation costs
Now you can add CT without adding real estate. Surprisingly compact and easy to install, BrightView X fits into a room as small as 15’ 6” x 11’ 7” (4.72 x 3.53 M) with minimal shielding and no need to specially reinforce flooring in most cases.
Scalable system || Lowers lifecycle costs
Scalable system to fit your needs
BrightView X is scalable so you can choose from the start the capabilities best suited to your practice and financial resources. And when it’s time to upgrade, we’ll be there with the right options to help you move smoothly into the future.
Astonish reconstruction || Provides exceptional image qua
Astonish reconstruction improves image quality and workflow
The system delivers high resolution through Astonish SPECT reconstruction technologies. This is achieved using a proprietary resolution recovery algorithm.
Remote Services || Lowers lifecycle costs
Remote Services to get the most out of your investment
Philips CustomerCare centers can pro-actively monitor the performance of your system to pre-empt possible problems, and can even guide you towards better workflow management, all remotely.
BodyGuard || Delivers exceptional clinical
BodyGuard for automatic contouring
BodyGuard automatic contouring elegantly moves detectors closer to patients, even when imaging infants or small regions of the body. This results in superb quality images.
