Philips SureSigns VM1 is a cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to support patient monitor. Designed for adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients, it offers SpO₂, heart rate with options for CO₂, and key respiratory measurement parameters.

Microstream CO₂ for intubated and non-intubated patients

Add the Microstream CO₂ option to take capnography measurements on intubated and non-intubated patients in a variety of care settings.
Philips SpO₂ technology supports diverse sensors

Philips SpO₂ technology is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors from Philips, Nellcor* and Masimo*.
Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs, and are easily visible in a variety of lighting conditions. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
Sturdy handle for easy portability

Designed for intensive medical use and easy portability with a sturdy handle and rugged housing.
USB and LAN/serial data export ports simplify data export

Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (HER) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.
1 or 2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 1 or 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields.
Real-time waveform display to enhance decision making

The intuitive interface offers real-time SpO₂ and CO₂ (optionally) waveform display to enhance clinical decisions.
  • * Not available in all markets

