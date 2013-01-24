Zoektermen
IntelliVue MP60 and MP70 patient monitors are designed to match the unique needs of adult, pediatric patients in critical and intermediate care settings. Featuring highly flexible configuration and extensive clinical measurements & tools.
Enhanced user interface to convey key data more quickly
SpeedPoint operation** for easy input
Touchscreen* simplifies tasks
Event Surveillance reduces information overload
"Smart" prioritization of patient information helps improve staff focus
ProtocolWatch to simplify evidence-based care
Flexible ECG handling simplifies diagnostics & reporting
NBP measurement display for comprehensive overview
Customized viewing streamlines communication
Color display shows key data at a glance
