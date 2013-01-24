Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator Defibrillator

HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator ECG Displays

Defibrillator

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The new HeartStart FR3 is Philips best professional-grade AED yet and is now making lifesaving faster, easier, better for professional responders.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • AED, 1 primary battery, 1set SMART Pads III,
  • printed instructions (set up guide) and CD-Rom (Administrative reference)
Display
  • LCD color display, 320 x 240 pixels. 7.2 cm x 5.4 cm ( 2.8" x 2.1")
Dimensions
  • 6.9 cm H x 13.5 cm W x 22.1 cm D (2.7" x 5.3" x 8.7")
Temperature Range
  • Operating/standby 0 - 50 degrees C (32 - 122 degrees F)
Automatic Self Tests
  • Tests internal circuitry, wafeform delivery system, ECG acquisition, temperature, status, (or readiness) of attached accessories.
Automatic Self Test Frequency
  • Daily
Waveform
  • SMART Biphasic Truncated Exponential waveform parameters adjust as a function of patient impedance.
Package Weight
  • 1.6 kg
Battery Pack Standby Life
  • 3 years minimum when stored under standby environment conditions - battery installed.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • AED, 1 primary battery, 1set SMART Pads III,
  • printed instructions (set up guide) and CD-Rom (Administrative reference)
Display
  • LCD color display, 320 x 240 pixels. 7.2 cm x 5.4 cm ( 2.8" x 2.1")
Dimensions
  • 6.9 cm H x 13.5 cm W x 22.1 cm D (2.7" x 5.3" x 8.7")
Temperature Range
  • Operating/standby 0 - 50 degrees C (32 - 122 degrees F)
Automatic Self Tests
  • Tests internal circuitry, wafeform delivery system, ECG acquisition, temperature, status, (or readiness) of attached accessories.
Automatic Self Test Frequency
  • Daily
Waveform
  • SMART Biphasic Truncated Exponential waveform parameters adjust as a function of patient impedance.
Package Weight
  • 1.6 kg
Battery Pack Standby Life
  • 3 years minimum when stored under standby environment conditions - battery installed.

Documentatie

Gebruiksaanwijzingen (1)

Gebruiksaanwijzingen

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand