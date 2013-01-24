Startpagina
Despite advances in imaging and mapping technologies for Electrophysiology (EP), physicians are still encountering difficult challenges when performing interventions like cryo and RF ablations. The KODEX-EPD system is a new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The open platform design was developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology interventions.

KODEX-EPD processing unit
KODEX-EPD processing unit
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 47 cm (18.5 inch) x 45 cm (17.7 inch) x 24 cm (9.4 inch)
Weight
  • 16 kg (35.3 lb)
Power inputs
  • 2A @ 90 VAC, 1A @ 240 VAC, 50-60 Hz
KODEX-EPD workstation: Dell Precision 5820
KODEX-EPD workstation: Dell Precision 5820
Dimensions (HxWxD)
  • 42 cm (16.5 inch) x 18 cm (7.1 inch) x 52 cm (20.5 inch)
Weight
  • 15.4 kg (34 lb)
Power inputs
  • 950 W 100-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz
  • The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
  • For more information about the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings and cautions, refer to the KODEX-EPD user manual or contact EPD Solutions, a Philips company.

