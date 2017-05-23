The Corindus CorPath® 200 is the first system designed to empower PCI with robotic precision.* It enables the placement of coronary guidewires and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-protected,
interventional cockpit.
1 Robotic precision defined as movement of devices by the CorPath® 200
2 JACC – Robotic PCI PRECISE Study clinical trial. The PRECISE Clinical Study was a 164 patient, multi-center non-randomized prospective single arm study. The trial demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the robotic-assisted PCI with outstanding clinical and technical procedural outcomes.
