From pacemaker and biventricular implants to bypass checks and AAA repair, the BV Pulsera mobile fluoroscopy system has high image quality and power you need. It provides critical insight into complex vasculature, dense anatomy, and obese patients.

Technische specificaties

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 kHz high-frequency, micro-processor controlled generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating anode tube with active heat management
Nominal power
  • 15 kW: 120 kV, 125 mA
Geometry
Geometry
Free space within C-arm
  • 77 cm (30.3”)
C-arm depth
  • 61 cm (24.0”)
Angulation
  • +90° to -25°
Rotation
  • ± 180°, with safety stop at ± 135°
Source Image Distance
  • 98 cm (38.7”)
Extended angulation (optional)
  • +90° to -45° for increased projection flexibility
Lowest lateral working position
  • 102 cm (40.0”)
Imaging chain
Imaging chain
Image intensifier
  • Triple mode 9" HRC / Triple mode 12"
TV camera type
  • CCD, high resolution 1K²
Nominal II formats
  • 31, 23, and 17 cm (12”, 9”, and 7”) 23, 17, and 13 cm (9”, 7”, and 5”)
Constant beam filtration
  • 0.1 mm Cu + 3 mm Al
Image processing
  • 16 bit with motion detection
Options
Options
Handheld remote control
  • Controls the main image handling functions
Stand monitor
  • 12” LCD monitor on the C-arm gives visual control to the operator
Touchscreen
  • Available for Mobile View Station
ViewForum
  • Multi-modality workstation
Vascular Extension
  • Subtracted fluoroscopy mode, Trace, View Trace, Roadmap, Remask, Smart Mask, Landmarking, real-time Pixel Shift, and CO² modes
Connectivity
Connectivity
Video in
  • S-video
Analog video out
  • 1 BNC connector left monitor
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • bmp format
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage Commit, Full compliance to the IHE Scheduled Workflow Integration profile as an Acquisition Modality Actor, Supports DICOM Structured Dose Reporting, Query/Retrieve (with the ViewForum option)
  • ¹ Compared to conventional filtration of 3 millimeters aluminium as required by IEC 60601-2-43, 2010.
  • ² May not be available in all countries.

