Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Esophageal/stethoscope probe Temperature accessories

Esophageal/stethoscope probe 16 FR

Temperature accessories

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Intended for temperature monitoring in patients which are catheterized because of fluid management problems, evaluation of urinary output, urine clearance following surgery or trauma. 16 FR. 1/8" mini-phone plug. Meets EN12470 standard.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Product Category
  • Temperature
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .520 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 10 probes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 12 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Foley Catheter
Sensor Size
  • 16 FR
Cable Length
  • 76 cm (30'')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand