CoughAssist Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist T70

Mechanical Insufflator-Exsufflator

CoughAssist T70 is a mechanical insufflation-exsufflation device designed to noninvasively clear secretions from the lungs by simulating a natural cough. Similar to a normal deep breath, CoughAssist gradually applies positive air pressure (insufflation) to obtain a large volume of air within the lungs. The device then quickly reverses the flow of air by shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation). The resulting high expiratory flow helps mobilize secretions out of the airway as a deep, natural cough would do.

Weighs less than 9lbs.

Compact, lightweight and easy for patients to transport

In addition to AC and DC power options, a detachable Lithium Ion battery adds a new level of flexibility with up to four treatments on a single charge, allowing patients to use the device just about anywhere.
Digital interface

Preset prescriptions

Foot pedal for hands-free operation allowing the caregiver to manually perform a chest thrust while holding the interface.
Cough-Trak Algorithm

Aids in device titration and patient sychronization

Allows patient to trigger therapy through inhalation, helping both comfort and compliance.
Enhanced Oscillation

Adjustable levels enhance mobilization and increase benefits

The CoughAssist T70 loosens secretions by providing high frequency oscillatory vibrations while gradually applying a positive pressure to the airway, then rapidly shifting to a negative pressure.

Specifications
Specifications
Presets
  • 3
Weight
  • 3.8 kg (8.4 lbs) without detachable battery, 4.3 kg (9.4 lbs) with detachable battery installed
Operating temperature
  • 5 to 35 °C °C
Size
  • 29.2 cm W x 23.1 cm H x 19.0 cm D (11.5" W x 9.1" H x 9.5" D)
Modes
  • Manual, Auto, Advanced Auto
Maximum positive pressure
  • 70 cm H₂O
Maximum negative pressure
  • -70 cm H₂O
Triggering
  • Cough-Trak on/off (not available in Manual mode)
Inhale flow
  • Low/medium/high
Inspiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode)
Expiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode)
Pause time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 sec (not available in Manual mode or if Cough-Trak is enabled)
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95 % (non-condensing)
Atmospheric pressure
  • 101 to 77 kPa (approximately 0-7500 ft)

  • ¹Morrison, L. Evaluation of the oscillatory Cough Assist E70 in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF). Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. June 2015. Vol 14, Suppl 1, Page S101.
  • ²K. et al. The Effect of High-Frequency Oscillatory Vibration on Peak Expiratory Flow Generated by a MI-E Cough Assist Device in a Mechanical Lung Model. European Respiratory Journal. 2018. 52: PA1460.

