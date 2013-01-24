Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

CoughAssist T70 Device

CoughAssist T70

Device

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Qty: 1, CoughAssist T70 clears secretions from the lungs by gradually applying positive air pressure (insufflation) to the airway and then rapidly shifting to negative air pressure (exsufflation).

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • E0482
Specifications
Specifications
Presets
  • 3
Weight
  • 8.4 lbs without detachable battery; 9.4 lbs with detachable battery
Operating temperature
  • 5° C to 35° C
Size
  • 11.5” W x 9.1” H x 7.5” D; 29.2 cm W x 23.1 cm H x 19.0 cm D
Modes
  • Manual and Auto
Maximum positive pressure
  • 70 cmH2O
Maximum negative pressure
  • 70 cmH2O
Triggering
  • Cough-Trak on/off (non available in Manual mode)
Inhale flow
  • Low, medium, high
Inspiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode)
Expiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode)
Pause time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode or if Cough-Trak is enabled)
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95% (non-condensing)
Atmospheric pressure
  • 101 kPa to 77 kPa (approximately 0-7500 ft)

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Weighs less than 9lbs.

Compact, lightweight and easy for patients to transport

In addition to AC and DC power options, a detachable Lithium Ion battery adds a new level of flexibility with up to four treatments on a single charge, allowing patients to use the device just about anywhere.
Digital interface

Preset prescriptions

Foot pedal for hands-free operation allowing the caregiver to manually perform a chest thrust while holding the interface.
Cough-Trak Algorithm

Aids in device titration and patient sychronization

Allows patient to trigger therapy through inhalation, helping both comfort and compliance.
Enhanced Oscillation

Adjustable levels enhance mobilization and increase benefits

The CoughAssist T70 loosens secretions by providing high frequency oscillatory vibrations while gradually applying a positive pressure to the airway, then rapidly shifting to a negative pressure.

Technische specificaties

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • E0482
Specifications
Specifications
Presets
  • 3
Weight
  • 8.4 lbs without detachable battery; 9.4 lbs with detachable battery
Operating temperature
  • 5° C to 35° C
Size
  • 11.5” W x 9.1” H x 7.5” D; 29.2 cm W x 23.1 cm H x 19.0 cm D
Modes
  • Manual and Auto
Maximum positive pressure
  • 70 cmH2O
Maximum negative pressure
  • 70 cmH2O
Triggering
  • Cough-Trak on/off (non available in Manual mode)
Inhale flow
  • Low, medium, high
Inspiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode)
Expiratory time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode)
Pause time
  • 0.0 to 5.0 secs (not available in Manual mode or if Cough-Trak is enabled)
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95% (non-condensing)
Atmospheric pressure
  • 101 kPa to 77 kPa (approximately 0-7500 ft)

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand