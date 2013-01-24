Startpagina
WristOx2 Oximeter

WristOx2 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter

Oximeter

WristOx2 is a wrist-worn pulse oximeter that has been developed to deliver highly accurate readings and help reduce the difficulties that can be associated with overnight oximetry studies.

Kenmerken
Enhanced memory || Enhanced design

Enhanced memory for longer studies

SoftSensor || Patient-friendly

SoftSensor for increased patient comfort

Longer battery life || Enhanced design

Longer battery life allows more data collection

The WristOx2 is designed to use standard batteries for a longer battery life.
Bluetooth enabled || Enhanced design

Bluetooth enabled for wireless data transfer

Easy to assemble and use || Enhanced design

Easy to assemble and use for patients at home

For overnight oximetry studies, WristOx2 is easy to set up. The patient simply installs two standard AAA batteries, attaches the wrist strap, inserts the sensor, and places the sensor on her fingertip. WristOx2 automatically turns on upon finger insertion.
Wrist strap || Enhanced design

Wrist strap for versatility

The WristOx2's versatile design and wrist strap make it the ideal choice for multiple applications: overnight studies, remote wireless monitoring, and ambulatory monitoring.

Technische specificaties

General system
Dimensions (without sensor or strap)
  • 56 mm W x 74 mm H x 20 mm T (2.2" W x 2.91" H x .79" T)
Weight (with batteries and wrist strap)
  • 71 g (2.5 oz)
Warranty
  • WristOx2 carries a three-year warranty while the Soft Sensor is covered for two years
Oxygen saturation range
  • 0 to 100%
Pulse rate range
  • 18 to 300 beats per minute
Displays
Numeric displays
  • 3-digit indicators
Pulse indicators
  • pulse strength bar graph
Accuracy
Blood oxygen saturation
  • 70 to 100% ±2 digits**
Pulse rate range
  • ±3 %
Temperature
Operating temperature
  • -5°C to 40°C (23° to 104°F)
Storage/transportation temperature
  • -40°C to 70°C (40° to 158°F)
Memory
Type
  • Nonvolatile
Capacity
  • Up to 1,080 hours at 4 seconds data storage rate/Up to 540 hours at 2 second data storage rate/ Up to 270 hours at 1 second data storage rate hr
Humidity
Operating humidity
  • 10 to 95% noncondensing %
Storage/transportation humidity
  • 10 to 95% noncondensing %
Battery life
Operating without Bluetooth
  • 48 hours minimum hr
Operating with Bluetooth***
  • 24 hours minimum hr
Storage
  • 9 mon
Altitude
Operating altitude
  • Up to 12,1923 m (40,000')
Power requirements
Batteries
  • Two 1.5V alkaline AAA batteries
  • ±Arms encompasses approximately 68% of the population
  • Refer to the operator’s manual for additional accuracy specifications
  • Based on class 2 operation for 23 hours and class 1 operation for 1 hour in a 24-hour period

