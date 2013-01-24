Startpagina
AF811 Oro-nasal Procedure Pack Headgear

AF811 Oro-nasal Procedure Pack Four Point Headgear, No FEP Filter, Small

Each procedure pack includes five masks with headgear and five patient circuits with filtered exhalation device (FEP) with or without an expiratory filter, as indicated.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pack
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Vision, V60, Trilogy & Focus
Package Weight
  • 0.0454 kg
