Four-Point Headgear with Crown Strap Headgear

Four-Point Headgear with Crown Strap Small

Headgear

Headgear, PerforMax four-point, small, package of 5.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 5/pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult & Pediatric
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax
Package Weight
  • 0.1588 kg
