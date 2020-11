The Wee Thumbie, for hospital use only, is the first pacifier designed specifically for use by very low birth weight babies. Modeled after the size and shape of the preemie thumb, this pacifier facilitates the important sucking behaviors normally learned in utero. Its uniquely-shaped nipple helps to keep the pacifier in the baby’s mouth and its smaller-sized perioral guard keeps the pacifier centered and allows space for oral and nasal tubing.