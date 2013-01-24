Bracket, Support Arm, Rail Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Technische specificaties
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
Any ventilator rollstand
Use with Philips Supplies
Support arm 1003781 or 332497
Package Weight
0.1139 kg
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.