Bracket, Support Arm, Rail Mount

Support Arm, Rail Mount

The bracket attaches the support arm to the rail of the roll stand.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Any ventilator rollstand
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Support arm 1003781 or 332497
Package Weight
  • 0.1139 kg
