Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.
|Input Voltage
|
|Dimensions
|
|Average Power Consumption
|
|Input Frequency
|
|OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
|
|Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
|
|Outlet Pressure
|
|Weight
|
|Liter Flow
|
|Sound level
|
|Operating Temperature
|
|Storage/Transport Humidity
|
|Operating Humidity
|
|Operating Altitude
|