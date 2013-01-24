Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Nieuw
Healthdot Wearable Biosensor, 30u./Pack

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
In-out and transitional care
In-out and transitional care

In-out and transitional care

CE-marked (EU MDR 2017/45).
Built-in connectivity (LoRa)
Built-in connectivity (LoRa)

Built-in connectivity (LoRa)

No need for hub, phone or installation.
Up to 14 days of wear time
Up to 14 days of wear time

Up to 14 days of wear time

Measures heart rate, respiration rate, activity, and posture. Accurate: Respiration rate ±1 rpm, heart rate ±3% of range. Showerproof.
IntelliVue Guardian software integration
IntelliVue Guardian software integration

IntelliVue Guardian software integration

With information from the Healthdot, Guardian might aid health care professionals in identifying subtle signs of patient deterioration hours before a potential adverse event. Healthdot data enters Guardian via the Philips HSDP cloud platform. This way, patient data reaches the health care professional in a secure and continuous manner, no matter where the patient maybe located inside the Netherlands.*
VitalHealth Engage platform integration.
VitalHealth Engage platform integration.

VitalHealth Engage platform integration.

Healthdot can be connected to the Philips VitalHealth Engage platform (‘Engage’) to enrich the data a patient can share with their care providers. In addition to the Healthdot data on respiratory rate, heart rate, activity and posture, Engage can collect and show data from other connected measurement devices, like SpO2, weight, and blood pressure. The questionnaire, chat and video features of Engage enables clinicians and other care providers to make direct contact with their patients also out of hospital.

Technische specificaties

Wireless/Security
Wireless/Security
Radio
  • LoRa
Frequency band
  • 868 (band) MHz
RF radiated power output
  • Maximum 14 dBm (Europe)
Security
  • Data in rest: AES 128-bit (ECB mode); Data in transit: AES 128-bit (CCM mode), end- to-end data encr
Coverage
  • Anywhere in the Netherlands (without any additional hub or mobile phone needed)
Indoor coverage
  • Any room with a window
Coverage in practice
  • In more than 99% of the cases at least one valid data point comes in within two hours
Environmental
Environmental
Operating ambient temperature range
  • +5°C – +40°C
Operating humidity range
  • 15 – 90% relative humidity limit (non-condensing)
Operating atmospheric pressure range
  • 700 – 1060 hPa
Shipping temperature range
  • -20°C – +60°C
Shipping relative humidity range
  • 5 – 95% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Shipping atmospheric pressure range
  • 700 – 1060 hPa
Storage temperature range
  • +5°C – +40°C
Storage humidity range
  • 5 – 95% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Storage atmospheric pressure range
  • 700 – 1060 hPa
Shelf life
  • 12 months in individually sealed pouch
Physical
Physical
Size (W x H x D)
  • 40 mm x 33 mm x 11 mm
Size of sensor including adhesive (W x H x D)
  • 55 mm x 45 mm x 11 mm (without release liners)
Weight
  • 11.8 g
Battery
  • 2 * Zinc Air PR44 1.45V, non-replaceable
Durability
  • Survives free fall (1 m drop) per IEC 60601-1
Water ingress protection
  • IP 55 (IEC 60529:2013), Shower proof
Manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • No
Use
Use
MRI Safe
  • No
Single use
  • Yes, single use only
Operational life,data transmission period
  • Healthdot can be worn up to 14 days
Required patient actions
  • Only removal of the device from the skin
Disposable
  • Yes, as small electronic waste (WEEE)
Serviceable
  • No
Performance
Performance
Respiration rate measurement range
  • 5 – 60 respirations per minute (rpm)
Respiration rate accuracy
  • ±1 rpm
Respiration rate resolution
  • 1 rpm
Respiration rate calculation
  • 5-minute average
Heart rate measurement range
  • 30 – 220 beats per minute (bpm)
Heart rate accuracy
  • 3% of range or ±1 bpm (whichever is greater)
Heart rate resolution
  • 1 bpm
Heart rate calculation
  • 5-minute average
Activity level
  • 0 = at rest, 1 = minimal activity and 10 = maximum activity
Posture
  • Supine; Reclined; Upright; Forward leaning; Prone; Upside down; Lying on left side and right side
Data transmission interval
  • Typically, every 5 minutes
Compliance
Compliance
Certification
  • CE-marked – EU MDR 2017/745
Class
  • Class IIa medical device
In compliance with
  • IEC 60601-1:2012
  • IEC 60601-1-11:2015
  • Regulation EU MDR 2017/745
  • ISO 10993-1:2018 (Biocompatibility)
Applied Part
  • BF
More information
  • See instructions for use
Release country
  • The Netherlands
LoRa Gateway
LoRa Gateway
Connection
  • LoRa to 4G
Installation requirements
  • Standard power socket, screw to wall/ceiling
Connected to hospital LAN
  • No (4G)
Range
  • Actual range will vary depending on the layout of the building the gateway is used in.
Ownership
  • KPN (return when no longer used)
Pairing Website
Pairing Website
Dedicated mobile web app
  • Accessible with connected devices like mobile phone, tablet or PC
Minimal system requirements
  • Android 10 with Chrome web browser (version 81 and higher)
  • Screen size 5 inch or larger, resolution minimum 720 x 1280, with a camera of 10 megapixel or more
  • Access to camera allowed (e.g. build in for mobile, or accessory for PC)
HSDP Cloud Infrastructure
HSDP Cloud Infrastructure
Name
  • Philips Health Suite Digital Platform (HSDP)
Location
  • Within the EU (Ireland)
Security
  • ISO 27001, 27018, SOC II Type 2 and HiTRUST certification

Documentatie

Blad met technische gegevens (1)

Blad met technische gegevens

  • Healthdot is not intended for the following cases: acute care, chronic disease management, Afib, MI, stroke, renal failure, wound infection, decompensation, chronic conditions, arrhythmia, hip & knee.
  • * Provided the patient remains in the range of the LoRa network, in rooms with a window and avoids high activity (such as strong exercising).

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand