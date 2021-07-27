Zoektermen

CIRSE 2021
EuroPCR 2021 banner

Philips at CIRSE 2021

25-28 September

Philips welcomes you to CIRSE 2021.

Discover our latest innovations in interventional radiology, attend our symposia, watch demos, videos and interviews on topics of interest. We look forward to connecting with you at CIRSE 2021.

Join our  symposia

Saturday September 25th | 10:00-11:00 | CIRSE platform

Your Azurion lab where optimised workflow and ergonomics meet to empower you to deliver high standard of care.

The need for speed; a fast track for stroke diagnosis and treatment

Moderator: M. Gholghesaei, Philips

Speakers: Marc Ribo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain

Optimizing complex EVAR procedures using advanced imaging techniques from planning to live

Speakers: Kak Khee Yeung, Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands


The value of Augmented Reality in the interventional suite

Speakers: Marco van Strijen, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands

Optimizing dissection detection

Sunday September 26th | 14:30 – 15:30 | CIRSE platform

Optimising dissection detection and management to improve outcomes in lower limb procedures

Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg and Fabrizio Fanelli

Speakers: 

Daniel van den Heuvel, The Netherlands

Fabrizio Fanelli, Italy

Gunnar Tepe, Germany

Michael Lichtenberg, Germany

Christian Wissgott, Germany

Michael Lichtenberg, Germany

Marco Manzi, Italy

The next generation Azurion with SmartCT

Azurion thumbnail
Introducing the Tack Endovascular System

Endovascular System
Latest innovations

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW

Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW


Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology.

Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter

Phoenix 1.5 atherectomy catheter


Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.

Philips Laser System

Philips Laser System


The Philips Laser System allows customers to utilize the proven technology of 308 nm UV light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters  in a slimmer, more maneuverable and user-friendly design that is ready at the turn of akey to treat patients as the physicians see fit.

IntraSight Mobile

IntraSight Mobile


IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.

Clinical suites

