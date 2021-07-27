Philips at CIRSE 2021

Saturday September 25th | 10:00-11:00 | CIRSE platform
Your Azurion lab where optimised workflow and ergonomics meet to empower you to deliver high standard of care.
The need for speed; a fast track for stroke diagnosis and treatment Moderator: M. Gholghesaei, Philips Speakers: Marc Ribo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain Optimizing complex EVAR procedures using advanced imaging techniques from planning to live Speakers: Kak Khee Yeung, Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands Speakers: Marco van Strijen, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands
The value of Augmented Reality in the interventional suite
The need for speed; a fast track for stroke diagnosis and treatment
Moderator: M. Gholghesaei, Philips
Speakers: Marc Ribo, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain
Optimizing complex EVAR procedures using advanced imaging techniques from planning to live
Speakers: Kak Khee Yeung, Amsterdam University Medical Center, the Netherlands
Speakers: Marco van Strijen, St. Antonius Hospital, Nieuwegein, the Netherlands
Sunday September 26th | 14:30 – 15:30 | CIRSE platform
Optimising dissection detection and management to improve outcomes in lower limb procedures
Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg and Fabrizio Fanelli Speakers: Daniel van den Heuvel, The Netherlands Fabrizio Fanelli, Italy Gunnar Tepe, Germany Michael Lichtenberg, Germany Christian Wissgott, Germany Michael Lichtenberg, Germany Marco Manzi, Italy
Moderators: Michael Lichtenberg and Fabrizio Fanelli
Speakers:
Daniel van den Heuvel, The Netherlands
Fabrizio Fanelli, Italy
Gunnar Tepe, Germany
Michael Lichtenberg, Germany
Christian Wissgott, Germany
Michael Lichtenberg, Germany
Marco Manzi, Italy
Request a meeting with a subject-matter expert for a personalized conversation centered around your needs.
Get in touch with one of our sales representatives for more information on image-guided therapy.
Reconnaissance PV .018 OTW IVUS catheter provides precise information on vessel architecture and pathology.
Small profile catheter with our most advanced cutter head technology is designed for treatment below the ankle and channel creation in tight calcified lesions often seen in CLI patients.
The Philips Laser System allows customers to utilize the proven technology of 308 nm UV light with the large variety of Philips laser catheters in a slimmer, more maneuverable and user-friendly design that is ready at the turn of akey to treat patients as the physicians see fit.
IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for coronary and peripheral vascular procedures, operable directly from the sterile field.
Joost Maltha Joost.maltha@philips.com Philips Global Press Office Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
Joost Maltha
Joost.maltha@philips.com
Philips Global Press Office
Tel: +31 6 10 55 8116
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.