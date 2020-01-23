Philips Vereos PET/CT Gebruikersdag

Trainingsduur
1 dag
Kosten
Gratis
Locatie
Rijnstate Arnhem
Doelgroep
Nucleair Geneeskundigen, Klinisch Fisicy en Laboranten
Inschrijven
Schrijf u z.s.m. in i.v.m. een beperkt aantal plaatsen
|
09:30 – 10:00 Registration
|
|
10:00 – 11:00
|
10h00 – 10h30 : Introduction Philips and Rijnstate
|
|
10h30 – 11h00 : Vision Philips Arteficial Intelligence
|
11:00 – 11:30 Coffee
|
|
11:30 – 12:30
|
11h30 – 12h00 : Results of previous Vereos Events Feedback
|
|
12h00 – 12h30 : Image Quality Project examples
|
12:30 – 13:30 Lunch
|
|
13:30 – 15:30 Break-out sessions
|
|
Technologists
|
|
|
Topic 1: Theranostics
|
|
Topic 2: Cardiac
|
Nuclear Physicians
|
|
|
Topic 1: Images of the future
|
|
Topic 2: Disease specific PET/CT
|
|
Topic 3: Software demonstration
|
Physicists
|
|
|
Topic 1: IQ optimization tips and tricks
|
|
Topic 2: Hot innovation topics
|
15:30 – 16:00 Summary
|
|
16:00 – 17:00
|
Drinks and bites with department demonstration