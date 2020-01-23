Philips Vereos PET/CT Gebruikersdag

Startpagina
23 januari 2020

23 januari 2020

23 januari 2020
1 dag

NVT
Gratis

Rijnstate Arnhem

Nucleair Geneeskundigen, Klinisch Fisicy en Laboranten

Schrijf u z.s.m. in i.v.m. een beperkt aantal plaatsen

Omschrijving

Philips organiseert in samenwerking met Rijnstate Ziekenhuis een Vereos PET-CT gebruikersdag waarin wij informatie, ervaringen en feedback met onze gebruikers willen delen. Het succes van de 3 losse gebruikersdagen eind 2018 zal nu worden gecombineerd in één dag voor Klinisch Fysici, Laboranten en Nucleair Geneeskundigen. In het ochtend programma komen er onderwerpen aan bod die raakvlak zullen hebben met elke discipline. In de middag wijken we uit met ‘break-out’ sessies waarin elke discipline dieper in zal gaan op specifieke onderwerpen.

Programma

Concept programma:
09:30 – 10:00 Registration
10:00 – 11:00
10h00 – 10h30 : Introduction Philips and Rijnstate
10h30 – 11h00 : Vision Philips Arteficial Intelligence
11:00 – 11:30 Coffee
11:30 – 12:30
11h30 – 12h00 : Results of previous Vereos Events Feedback
12h00 – 12h30 : Image Quality Project examples
12:30 – 13:30 Lunch
13:30 – 15:30 Break-out sessions
Technologists
Topic 1: Theranostics
Topic 2: Cardiac
Nuclear Physicians
Topic 1: Images of the future
Topic 2: Disease specific PET/CT
Topic 3: Software demonstration
Physicists
Topic 1: IQ optimization tips and tricks
Topic 2: Hot innovation topics
15:30 – 16:00 Summary
16:00 – 17:00
Drinks and bites with department demonstration
Ziekenhuis

Locatie

Rijnstate
Wagnerlaan 55
6815 AD Arnhem

