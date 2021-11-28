Startpagina
Medisch congres
Join Philips at RSNA 2021

November 28 to December 2


We’re excited to showcase our latest innovations  designed to deliver precision diagnosis and treatment through smart, connected imaging systems, radiology workflow solutions, and integrated diagnostics.

Visit our stand, explore our new virtual experience, attend a rich program of presentations, demos and meeting opportunities.
    See how Philips is illuminating the path to precision care

    With RSNA 2021 coming up soon, we are excited to introduce new imaging and informatics solutions that can advance the integration of the radiology workflow and leverage intelligence and automation for precision care. Join us for the countdown to a connected, purposeful, and precise radiology future!​

    Symposia not to be missed

    Symposium enterprises workflows

    Aligning enterprises workflows: Redesigning radiology around the patient

    Virtual symposium
    Monday, November 29
    7:00 - 8:00 AM CST with live Q&A
    Meet the speakers

    Sham Sokka, PhD  

    Head of Innovation and Marketing, Precision Diagnosis, Philips
    Richard G. Barr MD, PhD, FACR, FSRU, FAIUM

    Professor of Radiology, Northeastern Ohio Medical University
    Victoria Bedel, MBA, RT, R, CT 

    Senior Vice President, NE OperationsRadNet, Inc.
    Edward Steiner, MD, FACR 

    Chairman, WellSpan Imaging and Radiation Oncology York Hospital
    Enabling the digital future for the patient, the radiologist, and the healthcare system


    In-person corporate symposium*
    Tuesday, November 30 

    McCormick Place, South Building, Level 1, Room S101 + live stream
    Time: 9:30-10:30 AM CST

    Meet the speakers

    Shez Partovi 

    Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, Royal Philips
    Lyndsey Burton, MD 

    Worldwide Healthcare and Life Sciences Physician Lead, Amazon Web Services
    Nina Kottler, MD, MS 

    Associate Chief Medical Officer, Clinical AI
    Alan Pitt, MD 

    Professor of Neuroradiology, Barrow Neurological Institute
    *Seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the virtual RSNA platform. Details will be communicated by RSNA early in November. The recording of the session will be made available on demand on our website afterwards.

    RSNA Post Event

    Can’t wait until RSNA 2021?​​


    Watch the highlights from last year’s virtual RSNA.​​

    This year we are bringing all of this and even more directly to you both physically in Chicago and online so that you can choose how you want to connect with us!​

    Integrate radiology workflow, accelerate your path to precision diagnosis

    Integrate radiology workflow, accelerate your path to precision diagnosis
    As demand for medical imaging has grown dramatically over the last few decades, the radiology workflow has become increasingly central to precision diagnosis and care. Philips is helping radiology leaders across the globe adopt new solutions and ways of working that can support their workflows, enhance patient and staff experience and, ultimately, improve patient care.​
    What's trending

    @PhilipsHealth

    News

    Spectral computed tomography 7500 system
    Philips introduces the new Spectral Computed Tomography 7500 system, providing spectral information for every patient and every scan
    Magnetic resonance ingenia ambition is a game changer
    Quality imaging, optimized workflows, and helium-free operational sustainability - three reasons why Philips Magnetic Resonance – Ingenia Ambition – is a game-changer
    Vision for digital transformation
    The future of healthcare is smart and connected – a vision for digital transformation
    • Philips introduces next-generation Digital Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – to enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline pathology lab workflows

      Philips introduces next-generation Digital Pathology Suite – IntelliSite – to enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline pathology lab workflows

    • Philips launches Pediatric Coaching to enhance MR imaging patient experience for young children

      Philips launches Pediatric Coaching to enhance MR imaging patient experience for young children

    • Indonesia’s Mandaya Hospital Group showcases smart hospital based on Philips innovations in patient-centered care

      Indonesia’s Mandaya Hospital Group showcases smart hospital based on Philips innovations in patient-centered care

    Our PR Contacts

    Kathy OReilly thumbnail

    Kathy O’Reilly

    Kathy.Oreilly@philips.com

    +1 (978) 221-8919

    Twitter: @kathyoreilly
    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

