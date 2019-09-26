26 september 2019 - 17:00
Programma
1 uur
Kosten
Gratis
Doelgroep
Radiologen, Radiotechnische laboranten, Klinische Fysici
Inschrijven
Na inschrijving ontvangt u een link naar de webinar
Tijdens deze live uitzending van 1 uur, ontdekt u aan de hand van klinische cases uit de dagelijkse praktijk hoe de Philips IQon, als eerste detector-gebaseerde Spectrale CT, u kan helpen in uw dagdagelijkse diagnostiek. Verneem hoe de beschikbaarheid van spectrale data bij elke scan bijvoorbeeld zorgt voor meer zekerheid in uw diagnose, een betere weefseldifferentiatie en meer informatie bij incidentele bevindingen.
17u00 – 17u20
|
17u20 – 17u50
De eerste 6 maanden met een IQon – een overzicht van klinische cases
Dr.Michaël Torfs, Radioloog AZ Rivierenland, Rumst BE
17u50 – 18u00
Q & A
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
