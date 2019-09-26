Startpagina
Live Webinar over Spectrale CT

Hoe Spectrale CT het verschil kan maken voor uw patiënt

 

26 september 2019 - 17:00

Programma

1 uur

Kosten

Gratis

Doelgroep

Radiologen, Radiotechnische laboranten, Klinische Fysici

Inschrijven

Na inschrijving ontvangt u een link naar de webinar

Hoe Spectrale CT het verschil kan maken voor uw patiënt

Omschrijving

    

Tijdens deze live uitzending van 1 uur, ontdekt u aan de hand van klinische cases uit de dagelijkse praktijk hoe de Philips IQon, als eerste detector-gebaseerde Spectrale CT, u kan helpen in uw dagdagelijkse diagnostiek. Verneem hoe de beschikbaarheid van spectrale data bij elke scan bijvoorbeeld zorgt voor meer zekerheid in uw diagnose, een betere weefseldifferentiatie en meer informatie bij incidentele bevindingen.

Programma

Concept programma:
17u00 – 17u20

Waarom Spectrale CT werkt

Rolf Raaijmakers, Clinical Consultant CT, Philips
17u20 – 17u50

De eerste 6 maanden met een IQon – een overzicht van klinische cases

Dr.Michaël Torfs, Radioloog AZ Rivierenland, Rumst BE
17u50 – 18u00
Q & A

I understand

