Point of Care

Echocardiografie


29 oktober 2019
29 oktober 2019
1 dag

50 personen
Geen

Ja

Frans Gleuwink, Rob Nelissen, Loes Veeneman en Fonger Wiersma

Philips

Locatie

Philips Stadion , Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven

Doelgroep

S.E.H. artsen, Intensivisten en anesthesiologen

Cursusnummer

210619

Training op eigen systeem

Contactinformatie

Door u te registreren voor deze workshop stemt u ermee in om communicatie van Philips met betrekking tot de workshop te ontvangen. Wilt u marketingcommunicatie van Philips ontvangen, dan kunt u zich hieronder aanmelden.
POC gebruikersdag

Echocardiografie 

Leerdoelen

Theoretische en praktische educatie m.b.t. echocardiografie

Omschrijving

Tijdens deze gebruikersdag krijgt u meer inzicht in verschillende actuele onderwerpen.  In de ochtend worden de klinische aspecten besproken. Na de lunch worden er hands-on sessies aangeboden waarbij u de nieuwste technieken zelf kunt ervaren. 

 

Maximaal 3 personen per ziekenhuis

Onderwerpen

  • Echocardiografie op de S.E.H / I.C / C.C.U.

Programma

Start programma circa 9.30 uur

Specifieke inhoud van het programma volgt.

Informatie

Inschrijven tot uiterlijk 3 weken voor aanvang van de gebruikersdag. U ontvangt via e-mail een bevestiging van inschrijving. Als de betreffende gebruikersdag volgeboekt is, wordt u op de wachtlijst geplaatst. Inschrijven kan alleen via het internet! Alle communicatie zal digitaal geschieden. Details en routebeschrijving volgen na inschrijving.

Kosten

Aan deze cursus zijn geen kosten verbonden.  

Contact

Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inschrijving, dan kunt u contact opnemen met Anne van Hooff (Sales support officer)

E-mail: anne.van.hooff@philips.com


Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inhoud van de cursus, dan kunt u contact opnemen met:

 

Loes Veeneman (Applicatie Specialist GI Ultrasound)

Tel.: +31 6 11053063

Email: loes.veeneman@philips.com

 

Fonger Wiersma (Applicatie Specialist GI Ultrasound)

Tel.: +31 6 10293693

Email: fonger.wiersma@philips.com

Locatie

 

Philips Stadion, Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven

