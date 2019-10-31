Trainingsduur
1 dag
Kosten
Geen
Certificaat van deelname*
Ja
Trainer
Frans Gleuwink, Rob Nelissen, Loes Veeneman en Fonger Wiersma
Locatie
Philips Stadion , Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven
Doelgroep
Verloskundigen, Echoscopisten verloskunde, Gynaecologen
Cursusnummer
210619
Training op eigen systeem
[Placeholder]
Tijdens deze gebruikersdag krijgt u meer inzicht in verschillende actuele onderwerpen. In de ochtend worden de klinische aspecten besproken. Na de lunch worden er hands-on sessies aangeboden waarbij u de nieuwste technieken zelf kunt ervaren.
Maximaal 3 personen per ziekenhuis
Start programma circa 9.30 uur
Specifieke inhoud van het programma volgt.
Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inschrijving, dan kunt u contact opnemen met Anne van Hooff (Sales support officer)
E-mail: anne.van.hooff@philips.com
Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inhoud van de cursus, dan kunt u contact opnemen met:
Loes Veeneman (Applicatie Specialist GI Ultrasound)
Tel.: +31 6 11053063
Email: loes.veeneman@philips.com
Fonger Wiersma (Applicatie Specialist GI Ultrasound)
Tel.: +31 6 10293693
Email: fonger.wiersma@philips.com
Voor deze cursus is accreditatie aangevraagd bij de BEN
