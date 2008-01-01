Noord-Amerika

Duur: 15:41
Doelgroep: Volwassenen
Verschijningsdatum: 01 jan. 2008
Patiënten die een ziekenhuis bezoeken, kunnen angstig zijn omdat ze zich zorgen maken over de uitslagen en de ingreep zelf. Door te onderzoeken hoe mensen zich voelen, zich bewegen en met elkaar omgaan in een zorgomgeving, hebben we manieren gevonden om de beleving te verbeteren.
Wij hebben Ambient Experience gemaakt, een doelgericht ontworpen omgeving waarin patiënten en medewerkers zich meer op hun gemak voelen. Met Ambient Experience worden patiëntvriendelijke omgevingen gecreëerd door architectuur, interieurontwerp en ondersteunende technologieën op elkaar af te stemmen om patiënten gerust te stellen, de efficiëntie te verbeteren en de workflow te ondersteunen.
