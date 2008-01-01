Noord-Amerika

Startpagina
Adembenemende beelden van de Noord-Amerikaanse bergen

 

Duur: 15:41

Doelgroep: Volwassenen

Verschijningsdatum: 01 jan. 2008
    Patiënten die een ziekenhuis bezoeken, kunnen angstig zijn omdat ze zich zorgen maken over de uitslagen en de ingreep zelf. Door te onderzoeken hoe mensen zich voelen, zich bewegen en met elkaar omgaan in een zorgomgeving, hebben we manieren gevonden om de beleving te verbeteren.
     

    Wij hebben Ambient Experience gemaakt, een doelgericht ontworpen omgeving waarin patiënten en medewerkers zich meer op hun gemak voelen. Met Ambient Experience worden patiëntvriendelijke omgevingen gecreëerd door architectuur, interieurontwerp en ondersteunende technologieën op elkaar af te stemmen om patiënten gerust te stellen, de efficiëntie te verbeteren en de workflow te ondersteunen.
    KittenScanner om kinderen te kalmeren en een gevoel van controle te geven
    Het mysterie wegnemen om kinderen te kalmeren en een gevoel van kracht te geven
    Kwaliteitsbeelden krijg je het beste met meewerkende, ontspannen patiënten De kinderlijke angst voor het onbekende kan dit doel echter in de weg staan. De KittenScanner (een kleinschalige scanner) is ontwikkeld om angsten weg te nemen en kinderen op een speelse manier te vertellen over het scanproces.
    De werkruimte ontdoen van overbodige voorwerpen
    Een soepele, efficiënte workflow is in hoge mate afhankelijk van hoe goed de ruimte is georganiseerd. Als alles op zijn plaats ligt, kunnen zorgverleners effectiever werken. De opbergoplossingen van Ambient Experience zijn ontworpen om een nette werkruimte te creëren.
