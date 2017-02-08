Studio Philips Museum

Children first and second form at secondary school can make their own documentary

Working in groups, just like a real film crew, pupils will go on a journey of discovery through the museum. Once the roles have been allocated (director, editor, presenter, cameraman, editor), the pupils will be given tasks cards to help them make a documentary about one of three topics: 'Electric light', 'Radio & Television' or 'Medical appliances'.



In 90 minutes children will learn more about technology and Philips’ inventions in a fun and exciting way. At the end of the session the Philips Museum gives the documentaries the pupils have made to the participating school.