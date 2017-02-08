Studio Philips Museum

Home
School visits and other educative activities are discontinued until further notice.

From light bulb to LED tv

Children first and second form at secondary school can make their own documentary

 

Working in groups, just like a real film crew, pupils will go on a journey of discovery through the museum. Once the roles have been allocated (director, editor, presenter, cameraman, editor), the pupils will be given tasks cards to help them make a documentary about one of three topics: 'Electric light', 'Radio & Television' or 'Medical appliances'.


In 90 minutes children will learn more about technology and Philips’ inventions in a fun and exciting way. At the end of the session the Philips Museum gives the documentaries the pupils have made to the participating school.

Alttext Youtube video

Make a booking

 

Duration: 1½ hours on Thursday morning. 

Cost: € 5,00 per pupil, accompanying adults free of charge (1 adult per 5 pupils), 1 iPad € 5,- (1 iPad per 5 pupils).

Place: Philips Museum, exclusive transport and parking cost.

For more information contact: boekingen-museum@philips.com

