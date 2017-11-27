The Philips Design Tour enables visitors to explore the museum with an iPad. Discover the world of Philips Design and the vision behind iconic products – from the first graphic design posters by Louis Kalff in 1925 and timeless design classics right up to the Philips solutions of the present day.



A museum within a museum

The extra layer of ‘reality’ added by the augmented reality gives rise to a new museum inside the existing museum. The Philips Museum has created a unique museum experience by enabling interaction through games and creating virtual spaces through which visitors can navigate. The Design Tour not only shows visitors a range of products like art deco radios and an MRI treatment room. It also lets them hear designers speak, rescue a person using AED and travel back to 1958 to visit the futuristic Philips Pavilion at the Expo ‘58 World Fair.

Basic information