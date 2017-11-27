The Philips Design Tour enables visitors to explore the museum with an iPad. Discover the world of Philips Design and the vision behind iconic products – from the first graphic design posters by Louis Kalff in 1925 and timeless design classics right up to the Philips solutions of the present day.
A museum within a museum
The extra layer of ‘reality’ added by the augmented reality gives rise to a new museum inside the existing museum. The Philips Museum has created a unique museum experience by enabling interaction through games and creating virtual spaces through which visitors can navigate. The Design Tour not only shows visitors a range of products like art deco radios and an MRI treatment room. It also lets them hear designers speak, rescue a person using AED and travel back to 1958 to visit the futuristic Philips Pavilion at the Expo ‘58 World Fair.
Basic information
Experience augmented reality in the Philips Museum with the Philips Design Tour
Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30
info-museum@philips.com
reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30