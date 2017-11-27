Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
NL

Search terms

Museum

Philips Design Tour

Due to the measures, the AR tour is currently not available.

The Philips Design Tour enables visitors to explore the museum with an iPad. Discover the world of Philips Design and the vision behind iconic products – from the first graphic design posters by Louis Kalff in 1925 and timeless design classics right up to the Philips solutions of the present day.

A museum within a museum

The extra layer of ‘reality’ added by the augmented reality gives rise to a new museum inside the existing museum. The Philips Museum has created a unique museum experience by enabling interaction through games and creating virtual spaces through which visitors can navigate. The Design Tour not only shows visitors a range of products like art deco radios and an MRI treatment room. It also lets them hear designers speak, rescue a person using AED and travel back to 1958 to visit the futuristic Philips Pavilion at the Expo ‘58 World Fair.

 

Basic information

  • From 18 years
  • Cost of an iPad €2,50
    Note: price does not include an entrance to the museum.
Beleef augmented reality in het Philips Museum

Experience augmented reality in the Philips Museum with the Philips Design Tour

Practical information

Practical information
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Accessibility

The Philips Museum is accessible for wheelchair and mobility scooter

Guide dogs allowed

Kidsproof 2019

Contact

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31

5611 AZ Eindhoven


+31 (0)40 235 90 30

reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30


info-museum@philips.com

reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30