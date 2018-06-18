Mad Science

The crazy professors of Mad Science are taking over the Philips Museum again for an entire weekend! It will be a spectacular event with new experiments, exciting demonstrations and surprising activities.

Discover the fascinating properties of light, see how our professor turns on lamps by touching someone's nose, investigate which materials magnets attract and let yourself be blown away by the swirling show about the power of air. In addition, you can visit the entire museum and discover how Philips has developed from a light bulb manufacturer to a global concern in personal and healthcare.

In 2019 Mad Science is planned on the 21th and 22th of September.