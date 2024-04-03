2025 marked the 100th anniversary of Louis Kalff taking charge of a new department within Philips: Design. Countless Philips designs have made a positive impact on people's lives since then. And we will celebrate and display this at the Philips Museum!



Design is much more than colour, shape and material; it's about creating a better experience for the people who use the product. Every design process at Philips therefore starts with the question: what do people need? What are their needs? Reassurance, simplicity, self-expression, connection, support, performance...the list is endless and constantly changing.



In the Impact through Design exhibition, experience what design means at Philips and discover that every good design starts with that one question: what do people really need?

Don't expect a chronological summary, but an exciting journey criss-crossing through time past iconic Philips designs of the past, present, and future.

