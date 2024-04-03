2025 marked the 100th anniversary of Louis Kalff taking charge of a new department within Philips: Design. Countless Philips designs have made a positive impact on people's lives since then. And we will celebrate and display this at the Philips Museum! Don't expect a chronological summary, but an exciting journey criss-crossing through time past iconic Philips designs of the past, present, and future.
Design is much more than colour, shape and material; it's about creating a better experience for the people who use the product. Every design process at Philips therefore starts with the question: what do people need? What are their needs? Reassurance, simplicity, self-expression, connection, support, performance...the list is endless and constantly changing.
In the Impact through Design exhibition, experience what design means at Philips and discover that every good design starts with that one question: what do people really need?
2025 marked the 100th anniversary of Louis Kalff taking charge of a new department within Philips: Design. Countless Philips designs have made a positive impact on people's lives since then. And we will celebrate and display this at the Philips Museum!
Don't expect a chronological summary, but an exciting journey criss-crossing through time past iconic Philips designs of the past, present, and future.
The exhibition starts in the “Gallery of Needs”. Here you take an impressive journey through five needs and the recognisable and surprising Philips solutions designed for them. You travel through time and put yourself in the shoes of different users. In the museum café you drink a cup of coffee amidst an overwhelming amount of Philips Design Icons from the past and present. Finally, you step into the “Design Lab”. Here you will discover how Philips Design today has a positive impact on people's lives, and you will get to work yourself with designs for the needs of the future.
The exhibition starts in the “Gallery of Needs”. Here you take an impressive journey through five needs and the recognisable and surprising Philips solutions designed for them. You travel through time and put yourself in the shoes of different users.
In the museum café you drink a cup of coffee amidst an overwhelming amount of Philips Design Icons from the past and present.
Finally, you step into the “Design Lab”. Here you will discover how Philips Design today has a positive impact on people's lives, and you will get to work yourself with designs for the needs of the future.
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
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+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
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Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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