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entertainmentsysteem met dock

DCB352/10

3.8

| (12) Reviews & awards | 83% beveelt dit product aan

Bezeten van muziek

Geef de muziek op uw iPod/iPhone/iPad de ruimte en ervaar zelf hoe geweldig deze klinkt op het Philips DCB352-entertainmentsysteem met dock. Dit slimme systeem biedt u een stijlvol ontwerp met metallic afwerking en DAB+. Het apparaat heeft een vermogen van in totaal 30 W RMS voor een dynamisch geluid.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Stijlvol basisstation

Bezeten van muziek

  • Dock voor iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Uw iPod/iPhone/iPad afspelen en opladen

Uw iPod/iPhone/iPad afspelen en opladen

Luister naar uw favoriete MP3-muziek terwijl u uw iPod/iPhone/iPad oplaadt! U kunt uw draagbare apparaat rechtstreeks aansluiten op het Philips-systeem om volop van uw favoriete muziek te genieten terwijl uw iPod/iPhone/iPad wordt opgeladen. U hoeft zich dus geen zorgen te maken dat de batterij van uw draagbare speler leeg raakt. Zodra u het draagbare apparaat in het entertainmentsysteem met oplaadstation plaatst, wordt het automatisch opgeladen.

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control voor optimale muziekstijlinstellingen

Digital Sound Control biedt de keuze uit de geluidsinstellingen Jazz, Rock, Pop en Classic. U kiest gewoon het optimale frequentiebereik voor uw muziek. De grafische equalizer past de balans altijd aan en hanteert de optimale frequenties voor de muziekstijl die u hebt ingesteld. Met Digital Sound Control geniet u optimaal van uw muziek, doordat de geluidsbalans wordt aangepast aan de muziek die u op dat moment afspeelt.

Dynamic Bass Boost voor een diep, indrukwekkend geluid

Dynamic Bass Boost voor een diep, indrukwekkend geluid

Met Dynamic Bass Boost kunt u maximaal van uw muziek genieten. Breng met één druk op de knop de bas naar de voorgrond, ongeacht of het volume hoog of laag staat! De laagste basfrequenties gaan bij een laag volume meestal verloren. Als u dit wilt tegengaan, kan Dynamic Bass Boost worden aangezet om het basniveau op te voeren. Zo kunt u van een consistent geluid genieten, zelfs wanneer u het volume lager zet.

Technische specificaties

Ondersteuning voor dit product

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Recensies

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3.8

van 5

12

Reviews & awards

83%

beveelt dit product aan

3
2

10/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent compacked Uint

Easy to set-up, DAB is good from aerial provided. C D player works just fine, USB is an added extra. Can't ask for anything else at the price.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

09/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great looks and terrific sound

This is a good looking and compact unit with great sound. I had no problems setting it up but saving radio channels was a bit fiddly. Some people are critical of the display but my set is away from the window and it is clear and easy to read. Much better than my old dab radio which has a poor display. Sound quality for cd and dab is excellent. Even fm is not too bad. My local radio station is not yet digital so I listen on fm - very clear sound with just a hint of background hiss. Some other stations are worse. I tried the usb connection by preparing a play list of old rock and pop tracks on the computer and copying them to a usb stick. This plays remarkably well on the Philips considering the variable source quality.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish and powerful

Bought this docking system for my home to use with the iPod. What can I say have been hugely impressed. Not only does it look really stylish but it very simple to use as well. I don't play my music so loud that the neighbours are rocking to it but with this system you could. If I play it loud enough to hear in another room the sound is still crystal clear. Excellent

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor DCB352 docking entertainment system

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Voorwaarden

  1. Muziek met Digital Right Management wordt niet ondersteund.