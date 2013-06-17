Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Betaal later met Klarna
Gratis verzending vanaf €40,-
30 dagen retourgarantie
Niet meer leverbaar
CAM295BL/00
Eenvoudig de mooie momenten vastleggen en delen
Full HD-video's en foto's vastleggen was nog nooit zo eenvoudig. De ESee-camcorder CAM300 biedt een touchscreen van 3 inch voor een intuïtieve bediening en dankzij de functies voor snel bewerken en een snelle indruk kunt u uw opnamen meteen delen via de TV of op internet.
4.2
van 5
5
Reviews & awards
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Geverifieerde koper
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, ik raad dit product aan
Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder