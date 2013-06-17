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HD-camcorder

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Reviews & awards

Eenvoudig de mooie momenten vastleggen en delen

Full HD-video's en foto's vastleggen was nog nooit zo eenvoudig. De ESee-camcorder CAM300 biedt een touchscreen van 3 inch voor een intuïtieve bediening en dankzij de functies voor snel bewerken en een snelle indruk kunt u uw opnamen meteen delen via de TV of op internet.

Bekijk alle voordelen

Met aanraakbediening

Eenvoudig de mooie momenten vastleggen en delen

Compact en slank ontwerp, zodat het apparaat makkelijk in uw zak past

Geïntegreerde USB-aansluiting voor eenvoudige verbinding met PC/Mac

Geïntegreerde USB-aansluiting voor eenvoudige verbinding met PC/Mac

Extra lange levensduur van de batterij voor een lange opnametijd

Ondersteuning voor dit product

Vind veelgestelde vragen, gebruikershandleidingen, veiligheidsinformatie en tips

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4.2

van 5

5

Reviews & awards

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Geverifieerde koper

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, ik raad dit product aan

Deze review is gemaakt voor CAM295BL HD camcorder

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