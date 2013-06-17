This is an ok camcorder considering the value of the product, however. It brags of a 12MP Picture quality and my Iphone takes better pictures? (only has 8MP camera) So im not so convinced. Its great for snapping the kids at home and recording days out when you dont want to use up your Iphone battery. It is a very simple camera to use with some cool functions but i honestly wouldnt recomend it as i look for perfection in a product and this doesnt have "IT"! Also they have put the flash directly were you hold the product so the flash becomes pointless! The USB charger isnt a great design as when its plugged into the PC it requires a small book to support otherwise youll rip it out!! My advice double your spend and go for something better and try them out in the shops to not be dissapointed like me!!