nov 03, 2026 | 4 minuten leestijd
“We delivered an excellent 8% comparable order intake, led by broad-based order momentum in Diagnosis & Treatment, and 3% comparable sales growth in the third quarter, led by Personal Health and Connected Care. Our innovations and productivity measures drove continued margin expansion across all business segments.
We are executing our plan to accelerate profitable growth, with strong customer demand for our latest AI-enabled innovations, including our new CT platforms Verida and Rembra, our latest ultrasound system Alturion, and our HealthSuite Imaging cloud solution. These innovations demonstrate how our platforms bring together hardware, software, data and AI to create greater value for customers. We look forward to showcasing our next innovations at RSNA later this month.
We continue to make progress in resolving the consequences of the Sleep & Respiratory Care recall. The Respironics agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice marks an important step in this process.
Our year-to-date results, together with our strong order book, give us confidence in delivering our full-year outlook and achieving our medium-term ambitions. As we move forward in collaboration with customers, our hardworking teams around the world are focused on putting quality at the heart of our operations as we deliver better care for more people.”
Comparable order intake grew 8%, driven by strong growth in Diagnosis & Treatment. Comparable sales increased by 3%, driven by Personal Health and Connected Care.
Adjusted EBITA margin increased 70 basis points to 13.0%, mainly driven by higher sales, higher gross margin and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation. Net cash flows from operating activities increased to EUR 544 million, mainly driven by higher cash earnings and lower working capital outflows. Free cash flow increased to EUR 384 million.
Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales growth was flat. Growth in Image Guided Therapy was offset by a decline in Precision Diagnosis, mainly due to phasing of Ultrasound sales and lower sales in China as previously communicated at Q2. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 50 basis points to 12.3%, mainly driven by gross margin from innovation and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.
Connected Care comparable sales increased by 5%, driven by growth in all businesses. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 190 basis points to 13.3%, mainly driven by higher sales, higher gross margin, and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.
Personal Health comparable sales increased by 8%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 60 basis points to 17.7%, mainly driven by higher sales and productivity measures, partly offset by advertising and promotion spend.
Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 170 million in net savings in the quarter and EUR 427 million year-to-date. The company remains on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.
Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 170 million in net savings in the quarter and EUR 427 million year-to-date. The company remains on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.
Philips Respironics reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve the previously disclosed criminal and civil investigations related to the Respironics recall. As a result, Philips recorded a provision of EUR 288 million in the third quarter of 2026. The settlement is subject to finalization of the relevant documentation; payment is expected in the first quarter of 2027.
Also in the third quarter, the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal denied requests from certain investors for an investigation into the affairs of Philips in connection with the Respironics recall.
Philips Respironics reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve the previously disclosed criminal and civil investigations related to the Respironics recall. As a result, Philips recorded a provision of EUR 288 million in the third quarter of 2026. The settlement is subject to finalization of the relevant documentation; payment is expected in the first quarter of 2027.
Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook: Within the context of an uncertain macro-environment, Philips' 2026 outlook includes currently known tariffs and assumes payment of the US Department of Justice settlement in the first quarter of 2027. The outlook excludes other ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US State Attorneys General.
Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook:
Within the context of an uncertain macro-environment, Philips' 2026 outlook includes currently known tariffs and assumes payment of the US Department of Justice settlement in the first quarter of 2027. The outlook excludes other ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US State Attorneys General.
In the third quarter, Philips issued EUR 650 million fixed rate notes due 2034 (the “Notes”) under its European Medium Term Note program. The Notes are the healthcare industry's first EU Green Bond under the new European Green Bond Standard and were 2.7 times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor demand. An amount equivalent to the gross proceeds will be used to finance taxonomy-aligned economic activities as referred to in the Philips European Green Bond Factsheet, supporting Philips in delivering on its 2030 Impact Ambitions. See here for more information on Philips' current debt structure.
In the third quarter, Philips issued EUR 650 million fixed rate notes due 2034 (the “Notes”) under its European Medium Term Note program. The Notes are the healthcare industry's first EU Green Bond under the new European Green Bond Standard and were 2.7 times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor demand. An amount equivalent to the gross proceeds will be used to finance taxonomy-aligned economic activities as referred to in the Philips European Green Bond Factsheet, supporting Philips in delivering on its 2030 Impact Ambitions. See here for more information on Philips' current debt structure.
Philips Q3 2026 results downloads
Visit our results hub to download the latest Report and Presentation, and learn more about our results and sustainability performance.
Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 am CET on November 3, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, including additional information on the outlook and forward-looking statements, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.
More information about Roy Jakobs and Charlotte Hanneman
Click here for Roy Jakobs' CV and images
Click here for Charlotte Hanneman's CV and images
Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 am CET on November 3, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, including additional information on the outlook and forward-looking statements, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.
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