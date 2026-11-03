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Philips' Third-Quarter Results 2026

Philips delivers strong order intake growth, comparable sales growth and strong margin expansion in Q3; 2026 outlook reiterated

nov 03, 2026 | 4 minuten leestijd

Financiële resultaten Persbericht

Q3 2026 Group performance
 
  • Comparable order intake increased by 8%, driven by strong Diagnosis & Treatment
  • Group sales of EUR 4.4 billion, reflecting 3% comparable sales growth
  • Income from operations of EUR 165 million
  • Adjusted EBITA margin increased 70 basis points to 13.0%, with expansion across all business segments
  • Operating cash flow of EUR 544 million; free cash flow of EUR 384 million
  • Respironics reached agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice
  • Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips:
 

“We delivered an excellent 8% comparable order intake, led by broad-based order momentum in Diagnosis & Treatment, and 3% comparable sales growth in the third quarter, led by Personal Health and Connected Care. Our innovations and productivity measures drove continued margin expansion across all business segments.

We are executing our plan to accelerate profitable growth, with strong customer demand for our latest AI-enabled innovations, including our new CT platforms Verida and Rembra, our latest ultrasound system Alturion, and our HealthSuite Imaging cloud solution. These innovations demonstrate how our platforms bring together hardware, software, data and AI to create greater value for customers. We look forward to showcasing our next innovations at RSNA later this month.

We continue to make progress in resolving the consequences of the Sleep & Respiratory Care recall. The Respironics agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice marks an important step in this process.

Our year-to-date results, together with our strong order book, give us confidence in delivering our full-year outlook and achieving our medium-term ambitions. As we move forward in collaboration with customers, our hardworking teams around the world are focused on putting quality at the heart of our operations as we deliver better care for more people.”

Robotics and advanced imaging

Group and segment performance


Comparable order intake grew 8%, driven by strong growth in Diagnosis & Treatment. Comparable sales increased by 3%, driven by Personal Health and Connected Care.

Adjusted EBITA margin increased 70 basis points to 13.0%, mainly driven by higher sales, higher gross margin and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation. Net cash flows from operating activities increased to EUR 544 million, mainly driven by higher cash earnings and lower working capital outflows. Free cash flow increased to EUR 384 million.

Diagnosis & Treatment comparable sales growth was flat. Growth in Image Guided Therapy was offset by a decline in Precision Diagnosis, mainly due to phasing of Ultrasound sales and lower sales in China as previously communicated at Q2. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 50 basis points to 12.3%, mainly driven by gross margin from innovation and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.

Connected Care comparable sales increased by 5%, driven by growth in all businesses. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 190 basis points to 13.3%, mainly driven by higher sales, higher gross margin, and productivity measures, partly offset by cost inflation.

Personal Health comparable sales increased by 8%. Adjusted EBITA margin increased 60 basis points to 17.7%, mainly driven by higher sales and productivity measures, partly offset by advertising and promotion spend.

Connecting across healthcare settings

Innovation highlights

 

  • Philips is accelerating innovation in image-guided therapy. In the Netherlands, Philips is investing EUR 50 million in AI, robotics and advanced imaging, alongside over EUR 100 million from the Dutch government and a further EUR 150 million in private financing by Invest-NL and institutional investors, including pension funds. In the US, an ARPA-H award of up to USD 34 million will support AI-enabled robotic stroke care on the Azurion platform.
  • The Philips-coordinated European COMBINE-CT project advanced into clinical validation, launching five clinical studies to evaluate an integrated care pathway enabled by AI-powered CT and Spectral CT imaging solutions.
  • Philips extended its monitoring partnership with one of the largest US health systems through 2034. The national agreement covers equipment and services, expands the use of Philips’ Capsule platform, and supports future technology needs.
  • Ontario Health in Canada selected the Philips Enterprise Imaging Vendor Neutral Archive to modernize province-wide imaging infrastructure and connect patient information across care settings. This Vendor Neutral Archive will support the sharing of more than 20 million imaging studies annually across more than 150 hospitals and 50 imaging clinics, helping enable a holistic patient view and more timely access to care.
  • Philips is supporting major healthcare programs in Latin America, including the modernization of 50 public hospitals in Venezuela, and an expanded partnership with Mexico’s largest public healthcare institution, IMSS. The projects bring advanced imaging, image-guided therapy and monitoring technologies to more patients, expanding access to diagnostic, cardiac, neurological and stroke care.
  • Philips signed a long-term strategic partnership with Asia Medical Group to advance integrated cardiovascular care in China. The partnership will focus on clinical care, training, research and international collaboration, combining Philips’ diagnostic imaging and image-guided therapy capabilities with Asia Medical Group’s cardiovascular expertise.
  • Personal Health launched innovations across oral care, beauty and mother and child care. These include the AI-powered Sonicare DiamondClean 9900 Prestige, the first at-home IPL with real-time guidance Lumea 9900 Pro, and Philips Avent’s first fully wearable Natural Care breast pump, bringing more personalized and premium solutions to consumers.

Productivity

 

Disciplined cost management and productivity initiatives delivered EUR 170 million in net savings in the quarter and EUR 427 million year-to-date. The company remains on track to deliver EUR 1.5 billion in savings under its 2026-2028 productivity program.

Progress on Respironics-related legal proceedings

 

Philips Respironics reached an agreement in principle with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve the previously disclosed criminal and civil investigations related to the Respironics recall. As a result, Philips recorded a provision of EUR 288 million in the third quarter of 2026. The settlement is subject to finalization of the relevant documentation; payment is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

Also in the third quarter, the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal denied requests from certain investors for an investigation into the affairs of Philips in connection with the Respironics recall.

Outlook

 

Philips reiterates its full-year 2026 outlook:
 

  • Comparable sales growth: 3%-4.5%
  • Adjusted EBITA margin: 13.5%-14.0%, including a US tariff refund benefit of approximately 1%
  • Free cash flow: EUR 1.5-1.7 billion, including a net US tariff refund benefit of approximately EUR 200 million

 

Within the context of an uncertain macro-environment, Philips' 2026 outlook includes currently known tariffs and assumes payment of the US Department of Justice settlement in the first quarter of 2027. The outlook excludes other ongoing Philips Respironics-related proceedings, including the investigation by the US State Attorneys General.

Capital allocation

 

In the third quarter, Philips issued EUR 650 million fixed rate notes due 2034 (the “Notes”) under its European Medium Term Note program. The Notes are the healthcare industry's first EU Green Bond under the new European Green Bond Standard and were 2.7 times oversubscribed, reflecting strong investor demand. An amount equivalent to the gross proceeds will be used to finance taxonomy-aligned economic activities as referred to in the Philips European Green Bond Factsheet, supporting Philips in delivering on its 2030 Impact Ambitions. See here for more information on Philips' current debt structure.

Philips Q3 2026 results downloads

Visit our results hub to download the latest Report and Presentation, and learn more about our results and sustainability performance.

Results hub

Further information: conference call, video webcast and website

 

Roy Jakobs, CEO, and Charlotte Hanneman, CFO, will host a conference call for investors and analysts at 10:00 am CET on November 3, 2026, to discuss the results. A live webcast will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage and can be accessed here. A replay and related materials, including additional information on the outlook and forward-looking statements, will be available on the Philips Investor Relations webpage.

More information about Roy Jakobs and Charlotte Hanneman

Click here for Roy Jakobs' CV and images
Click here for Charlotte Hanneman's CV and images

Media contacts

Michael Fuchs--Philips Global External Relations
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Philips Global External Relations
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