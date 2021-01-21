Zoektermen
Minimaal invasief opereren zorgt voor een stille revolutie in de gezondheidszorg. Biomedisch ingenieur Lúcia Fonseca werkt aan innovaties die de toekomst van deze technologie zullen vormen. En daar prijst ze zichzelf gelukkig mee: "Ik wil een positieve impact hebben op het leven van mensen en bijdragen aan een betere samenleving. Ik voel me een bevoorrecht mens en ik wil daarom graag anderen helpen."
In een interview met Brainport Eindhoven vertelt ze over haar werk bij Philips en over haar verhuizing van Portugal naar Eindhoven: "Er gebeurt zoveel in het Brainport-ecosysteem. Baanbrekende technologieën die de samenleving helpen worden hier uitgevonden."
Philips past precies bij wat ik belangrijk vind; de patiënt en klant staan hier altijd centraal.
Lúcia Fonseca
Biomedical Engineer
Lúcia is onderdeel van een team dat verantwoordelijk is voor concepten en haalbaarheidsstudies van nieuwe Image Guided Therapy-systemen. Het is haar rol om nieuwe innovaties te onderzoeken: "Het gaat om verschillende soorten interventies, van het repareren van kleine bloedvaten in de hersenen tot de grootste bloedvaten in ons lichaam. Ook houden we ons bezig met minimaal invasieve manieren om diagnoses te stellen of kanker te behandelen."
"Het doel is om een lichaam niet open te hoeven snijden als dat niet strikt noodzakelijk is. Elke ingreep brengt immers risico's met zich mee. Minimaal invasieve ingrepen leiden tot een lagere kans op infecties, een kortere hersteltijd en de arts heeft beter zicht op wat er met de patiënt gebeurt."
We dagen onszelf continu uit om disruptief te denken. We proberen ons voor te stellen hoe medische ingrepen er in de toekomst uit zouden kunnen zien.
Lúcia Fonseca
Biomedical Engineer
Minimal invasive surgery is causing a silent revolution in healthcare. Biomedical Engineer Lúcia Fonseca considers herself fortunate to work on innovations that will shape the future of this technology: "I want to touch people’s lives and contribute to a better society. I feel fortunate for what I have, and I want to spread that further.”
In an interview with Brainport Eindhoven, she talks about her work at Philips, and about moving from Portugal to the Eindhoven region: "So much is going on in the Brainport ecosystem. Ground-breaking technologies that help society are invented right here."
Philips is exactly in line with my core-values with its patient- and customer-centric mindset.
Lúcia Fonseca
Biomedical Engineer
As a member of the concept and feasibility group in the innovation department of Image Guided Therapy Systems, her role is to innovate the way interventions are done. "These interventions go from fixing small vessels in the brain to the biggest vessels in our body, but also help with diagnosis and treatment of cancer as minimally invasive as possible.
You simply do not want to open bodies if it is not strictly necessary. After all, each surgery brings along risks. These interventions lead to less chance of infections a shorter recovery time and the doctor has a better view of what is happening inside the patient."
We challenge ourselves to think disruptively by trying to imagine what interventions could look like in the future.
Lúcia Fonseca
Biomedical Engineer