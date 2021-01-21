Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Nieuwscentrum
Lucia Fonesca
jan 21, 2021

"We proberen ons voor te stellen hoe medische ingrepen er in de toekomst uit zouden kunnen zien"

Gemiddelde leestijd: 3-5 minuten

English version below

Minimaal invasief opereren zorgt voor een stille revolutie in de gezondheidszorg. Biomedisch ingenieur Lúcia Fonseca werkt aan innovaties die de toekomst van deze technologie zullen vormen. En daar prijst ze zichzelf gelukkig mee: "Ik wil een positieve impact hebben op het leven van mensen en bijdragen aan een betere samenleving. Ik voel me een bevoorrecht mens en ik wil daarom graag anderen helpen."

 

In een interview met Brainport Eindhoven vertelt ze over haar werk bij Philips en over haar verhuizing van Portugal naar Eindhoven: "Er gebeurt zoveel in het Brainport-ecosysteem. Baanbrekende technologieën die de samenleving helpen worden hier uitgevonden."

Bijdragen aan een betere samenleving

Lúcia verhuisde naar Nederland voor haar master aan de Technische Universiteit Eindhoven (TU/e): “Tijdens mijn studie aan de TU/e heb ik ervaren dat zowel de universiteit als de regio Eindhoven veel gelijkgestemde mensen aantrekken die allemaal willen bijdragen aan een betere samenleving."
Lucia Fonesca team photo Image-Guided Therapy
"Philips past precies bij wat ik belangrijk vind; de patiënt en klant staan hier altijd centraal. Ik kwam met Philips in aanraking tijdens mijn studie en het is gewoon een fijn bedrijf om voor te werken. Je krijgt hier alle support die je nodig hebt, respect is een belangrijk aspect van de cultuur en je krijgt de mogelijkheid om jezelf te ontwikkelen." 
Philips past precies bij wat ik belangrijk vind; de patiënt en klant staan hier altijd centraal.

Lúcia Fonseca

Biomedical Engineer

Innovatie in interventies

Lúcia is onderdeel van een team dat verantwoordelijk is voor concepten en haalbaarheidsstudies van nieuwe Image Guided Therapy-systemen. Het is haar rol om nieuwe innovaties te onderzoeken: "Het gaat om verschillende soorten interventies, van het repareren van kleine bloedvaten in de hersenen tot de grootste bloedvaten in ons lichaam. Ook houden we ons bezig met minimaal invasieve manieren om diagnoses te stellen of kanker te behandelen." 

 

"Het doel is om een lichaam niet open te hoeven snijden als dat niet strikt noodzakelijk is. Elke ingreep brengt immers risico's met zich mee. Minimaal invasieve ingrepen leiden tot een lagere kans op infecties, een kortere hersteltijd en de arts heeft beter zicht op wat er met de patiënt gebeurt."

Disruptief denken

Wat ze leuk vindt aan haar baan, is dat ze vanuit een helikopterview naar de technologie mag kijken: "We dagen onszelf continu uit om disruptief te denken. We proberen ons voor te stellen hoe medische ingrepen er in de toekomst uit zouden kunnen zien. Het voelt alsof we hier werken in een startup, met veel bijkomende voordelen."
We dagen onszelf continu uit om disruptief te denken. We proberen ons voor te stellen hoe medische ingrepen er in de toekomst uit zouden kunnen zien.

Lúcia Fonseca

Biomedical Engineer

"Natuurlijk moeten onze innovaties haalbaar zijn vanuit een klinisch, technisch en financieel perspectief. Maar tegelijkertijd hebben we veel vrijheid om ons werk te doen, mede dankzij interne experts en een breed netwerk aan externe experts waar we een beroep op kunnen doen. Naast onderzoekers en ingenieurs werk ik bijvoorbeeld samen met marketeers en designers."
Lucia Fonesca

Open cultuur

In het interview vertelt ze ook over haar ervaring als expat in de Brainport-regio. “De Nederlandse cultuur is open en de mensen hier zorgen ervoor dat je je welkom voelt. Ze zien internationals als meerwaarde en daarom worden we goed ontvangen. Mensen zijn altijd erg bereid geweest om me te helpen. Mijn Nederlandse collega's zijn ook erg respectvol en altijd bereid om hun ervaringen te delen.”
Lees het artikel hier
knipsel artikel Lucia Fonesca

"We challenge ourselves to imagine what interventions could look like in the future"

Minimal invasive surgery is causing a silent revolution in healthcare. Biomedical Engineer Lúcia Fonseca considers herself fortunate to work on innovations that will shape the future of this technology: "I want to touch people’s lives and contribute to a better society. I feel fortunate for what I have, and I want to spread that further.”

 

In an interview with Brainport Eindhoven, she talks about her work at Philips, and about moving from Portugal to the Eindhoven region: "So much is going on in the Brainport ecosystem. Ground-breaking technologies that help society are invented right here."

Contributing to a better society

Lúcia first moved to the Netherlands for her master's degree at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e): “During my studies at TU/e I experienced that both the university and the Eindhoven region attract a lot of like-minded people who all want to contribute to a better society." 
Lucia Fonesca team photo Image-Guided Therapy
"Philips is exactly in line with my core-values with its patient- and customer-centric mindset. I got to know Philips during my studies, and it is a great company to work for, it is very supportive, respectful and offers a lot of educational possibilities."
Philips is exactly in line with my core-values with its patient- and customer-centric mindset.

Lúcia Fonseca

Biomedical Engineer

Innovating interventions

As a member of the concept and feasibility group in the innovation department of Image Guided Therapy Systems, her role is to innovate the way interventions are done. "These interventions go from fixing small vessels in the brain to the biggest vessels in our body, but also help with diagnosis and treatment of cancer as minimally invasive as possible. 

 

You simply do not want to open bodies if it is not strictly necessary. After all, each surgery brings along risks. These interventions lead to less chance of infections a shorter recovery time and the doctor has a better view of what is happening inside the patient."

Disruptive thinking

What she likes about her job, is that she gets to take a helicopter view to look at the technology: "We challenge ourselves to think disruptively by trying to imagine what interventions could look like in the future. Working here feels like working for a start-up and has a lot of additional advantages."
We challenge ourselves to think disruptively by trying to imagine what interventions could look like in the future.

Lúcia Fonseca

Biomedical Engineer

"Of course, our innovations must be feasible from a clinical, technical, and financial perspective but at the same time we have a lot of freedom to operate and a lot of internal experts and a broad network of external experts that you can appeal to and work with. Besides researchers and engineers, I for instance work with marketing and designers."
Lucia Fonesca

Open culture

In the interview she also talks about her experience as an expat in the Brainport region. “The Dutch culture is open, and people here make you feel welcome. Internationals are really seen as added value and therefore we are well received. People were very willing to help me. My Dutch colleagues are also very respectful and always willing to share their experiences.”
Read the article here
knipsel artikel Lucia Fonesca

Deel op social media

Onderwerpen

Beeldgestuurde therapie Samenwerkingen EindhovenStories Nieuwsartikel

Contact

Tommie Dijstelbloem

Tommie Dijstelbloem

Woordvoerder Philips Benelux

Tel: +31 6 19 28 83 20

(Meer) gerelateerd nieuws