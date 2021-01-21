"We proberen ons voor te stellen hoe medische ingrepen er in de toekomst uit zouden kunnen zien"

Minimal invasive surgery is causing a silent revolution in healthcare. Biomedical Engineer Lúcia Fonseca considers herself fortunate to work on innovations that will shape the future of this technology: "I want to touch people’s lives and contribute to a better society. I feel fortunate for what I have, and I want to spread that further.”

In an interview with Brainport Eindhoven, she talks about her work at Philips, and about moving from Portugal to the Eindhoven region: "So much is going on in the Brainport ecosystem. Ground-breaking technologies that help society are invented right here."